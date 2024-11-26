IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought 19 players in the auction with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood making headlines to bolster the side’s pace attack.

Full list of players in RCB squad

Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 crore

Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 crore

Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 crore

Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 crore

Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 crore

Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore

Krunal Pandya - Rs 5.75 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 10.75 crore

Swapnil Singh - Rs 50 lakh

Tim David - Rs 3 crore

Romario Shepherd - Rs 1.5 crore

Nuwan Thushara - Rs 1.6 crore

Manoj Bhandage - Rs 30 lakh

Jacob Bethell - Rs 2.6 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 2 crore

Swastik Chikara - Rs 30 lakh

Lungi Ngidi - Rs 1 crore

Abhinandan Singh - Rs 30 lakh

Mohit Rathee - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players list

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Yash Dayal