IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players

    26 Nov 2024
    Virat Kohli during the match (Photo: Manivasagan N)

    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought 19 players in the auction with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood making headlines to bolster the side’s pace attack.

    Full list of players in RCB squad

    Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 crore

    Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 crore

    Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 crore

    Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 crore

    Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 crore

    Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore

    Krunal Pandya - Rs 5.75 crore

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 10.75 crore

    Swapnil Singh - Rs 50 lakh

    Tim David - Rs 3 crore

    Romario Shepherd - Rs 1.5 crore

    Nuwan Thushara - Rs 1.6 crore

    Manoj Bhandage - Rs 30 lakh

    Jacob Bethell - Rs 2.6 crore

    Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 2 crore

    Swastik Chikara - Rs 30 lakh

    Lungi Ngidi - Rs 1 crore

    Abhinandan Singh - Rs 30 lakh

    Mohit Rathee - Rs 30 lakh

    Retained players list

    Virat Kohli

    Rajat Patidar

    Yash Dayal

