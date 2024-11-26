IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought 19 players in the auction with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood making headlines to bolster the side’s pace attack.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in RCB squad
Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 crore
Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 crore
Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 crore
Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 crore
Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore
Krunal Pandya - Rs 5.75 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 10.75 crore
Swapnil Singh - Rs 50 lakh
Tim David - Rs 3 crore
Romario Shepherd - Rs 1.5 crore
Nuwan Thushara - Rs 1.6 crore
Manoj Bhandage - Rs 30 lakh
Jacob Bethell - Rs 2.6 crore
Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 2 crore
Swastik Chikara - Rs 30 lakh
Lungi Ngidi - Rs 1 crore
Abhinandan Singh - Rs 30 lakh
Mohit Rathee - Rs 30 lakh
Retained players list
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Yash Dayal