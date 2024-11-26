IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Punjab Kings were the ones with hefty purse going into the auction and they took 23 players in the squad with Shreyas Iyer becoming the second costliest buy in the IPL history.

Full list of players in PBKS squad

Arshdeep Singh (18 crore; RTM)

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 crore)

Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.2 crore)

Harpreet Brar (Rs 1.5 crore)

Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh)

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.8 crore)

Yash Thakur (Rs 1.8 crore)

Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore)

Josh Inglis (Rs 2.6 crore)

Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 2.4 crore)

Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (Rs 80 lakh)

Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.8 crore)

Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore)

Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh)

Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh)

Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh)

Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh)

Praveen Dubey (Rs 30 lakh)

Retained players list

Prabhsimran Singh

Shashank Singh



