Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players

    Five-time champion side Mumbai Indians bought 18 players in the two-day mega auction with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar headlining the side’s pace attack to join alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2024 5:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 12:10:41  )
    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players
    X

    Hardik Pandya (Photo: MI)

    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Five-time champion side Mumbai Indians bought 18 players in the two-day mega auction with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar headlining the side’s pace attack to join alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

    Full list of players in MI squad

    Trent Boult - Rs 12.5 crore

    Naman Dhir - Rs 5.25 crore

    Robin Minz - Rs 65 lakh

    Karn Sharma - Rs 50 lakh

    Ryan Rickelton - Rs 1 crore

    Deepak Chahar - Rs 9.25 crore

    Allah Ghazanfar - Rs 4.8 crore

    Will Jacks - Rs 5.25 crore

    Ashwani Kumar - Rs 30 lakh

    Mitchell Santner - Rs 2 crore

    Reece Topley - Rs 75 lakh

    Shrijith Krishnan - Rs 30 lakh

    Raj Angad Bawa - Rs 30 lakh

    Satyanarayana Raju - Rs 30 lakh

    Bevon Jacobs - Rs 30 lakh

    Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 30 lakh

    Lizaad Williams - Rs 75 lakh

    Vignesh Puthur - Rs 30 lakh

    Retained players list

    Rohit Sharma

    Suryakumar Yadav

    Tilak Varma

    Hardik Pandya

    Jasprit Bumrah

    Mumbai IndiansJasprit BumrahTrent BoultIPL Auction
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick