IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players
Five-time champion side Mumbai Indians bought 18 players in the two-day mega auction with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar headlining the side’s pace attack to join alongside Jasprit Bumrah.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in MI squad
Trent Boult - Rs 12.5 crore
Naman Dhir - Rs 5.25 crore
Robin Minz - Rs 65 lakh
Karn Sharma - Rs 50 lakh
Ryan Rickelton - Rs 1 crore
Deepak Chahar - Rs 9.25 crore
Allah Ghazanfar - Rs 4.8 crore
Will Jacks - Rs 5.25 crore
Ashwani Kumar - Rs 30 lakh
Mitchell Santner - Rs 2 crore
Reece Topley - Rs 75 lakh
Shrijith Krishnan - Rs 30 lakh
Raj Angad Bawa - Rs 30 lakh
Satyanarayana Raju - Rs 30 lakh
Bevon Jacobs - Rs 30 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 30 lakh
Lizaad Williams - Rs 75 lakh
Vignesh Puthur - Rs 30 lakh
Retained players list
Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Jasprit Bumrah