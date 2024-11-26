IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Five-time champion side Mumbai Indians bought 18 players in the two-day mega auction with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar headlining the side’s pace attack to join alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Full list of players in MI squad

Trent Boult - Rs 12.5 crore

Naman Dhir - Rs 5.25 crore

Robin Minz - Rs 65 lakh

Karn Sharma - Rs 50 lakh

Ryan Rickelton - Rs 1 crore

Deepak Chahar - Rs 9.25 crore

Allah Ghazanfar - Rs 4.8 crore

Will Jacks - Rs 5.25 crore

Ashwani Kumar - Rs 30 lakh

Mitchell Santner - Rs 2 crore

Reece Topley - Rs 75 lakh

Shrijith Krishnan - Rs 30 lakh

Raj Angad Bawa - Rs 30 lakh

Satyanarayana Raju - Rs 30 lakh

Bevon Jacobs - Rs 30 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 30 lakh

Lizaad Williams - Rs 75 lakh

Vignesh Puthur - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players list

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah