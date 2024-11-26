IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Lucknow Super Giants won the bid of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was the hot property in the mega auction.

Full list of players in LSG squad

Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore

Aiden Markram - Rs 2 crore

David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore

Mitchell Marsh - Rs 3.4 crore

Avesh Khan - Rs 9.75 crore

Abdul Samad - Rs 4.2 crore

Aryan Juyal - Rs 30 lakh

Akash Deep - Rs 8 crore

Himmat Singh - Rs 30 lakh

M Siddharth - Rs 75 lakh

Digvesh Singh - Rs 35 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmed - Rs 2.4 crore

Akash Singh - Rs 30 lakh

Shamar Joseph - Rs 75 lakh

Prince Yadav - Rs 30 lakh

Yuvraj Chaudhary - Rs 30 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Rs 30 lakh

Arshin Kulkarni - Rs 30 lakh

Matthew Breetzke - Rs 75 lakh

Retained players list

Nicholas Pooran

Mayank Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan

Ayush Badoni



