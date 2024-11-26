Begin typing your search...

    Lucknow Super Giants won the bid of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was the hot property in the mega auction.

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players
    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Lucknow Super Giants won the bid of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was the hot property in the mega auction.

    Full list of players in LSG squad

    Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore

    Aiden Markram - Rs 2 crore

    David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore

    Mitchell Marsh - Rs 3.4 crore

    Avesh Khan - Rs 9.75 crore

    Abdul Samad - Rs 4.2 crore

    Aryan Juyal - Rs 30 lakh

    Akash Deep - Rs 8 crore

    Himmat Singh - Rs 30 lakh

    M Siddharth - Rs 75 lakh

    Digvesh Singh - Rs 35 lakh

    Shahbaz Ahmed - Rs 2.4 crore

    Akash Singh - Rs 30 lakh

    Shamar Joseph - Rs 75 lakh

    Prince Yadav - Rs 30 lakh

    Yuvraj Chaudhary - Rs 30 lakh

    Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Rs 30 lakh

    Arshin Kulkarni - Rs 30 lakh

    Matthew Breetzke - Rs 75 lakh

    Retained players list

    Nicholas Pooran

    Mayank Yadav

    Ravi Bishnoi

    Mohsin Khan

    Ayush Badoni


