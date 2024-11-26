IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players
Lucknow Super Giants won the bid of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was the hot property in the mega auction.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in LSG squad
Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore
Aiden Markram - Rs 2 crore
David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore
Mitchell Marsh - Rs 3.4 crore
Avesh Khan - Rs 9.75 crore
Abdul Samad - Rs 4.2 crore
Aryan Juyal - Rs 30 lakh
Akash Deep - Rs 8 crore
Himmat Singh - Rs 30 lakh
M Siddharth - Rs 75 lakh
Digvesh Singh - Rs 35 lakh
Shahbaz Ahmed - Rs 2.4 crore
Akash Singh - Rs 30 lakh
Shamar Joseph - Rs 75 lakh
Prince Yadav - Rs 30 lakh
Yuvraj Chaudhary - Rs 30 lakh
Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Rs 30 lakh
Arshin Kulkarni - Rs 30 lakh
Matthew Breetzke - Rs 75 lakh
Retained players list
Nicholas Pooran
Mayank Yadav
Ravi Bishnoi
Mohsin Khan
Ayush Badoni