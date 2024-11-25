Begin typing your search...
IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE: Faf goes to DC, Curran sold to CSK for Rs 2.24 cr
Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs 30.65 crore remaining, followed by Mumbai Indians with Rs 26.10 crore, are expected to be more active on the second day.
CHENNAI: In the first 40 mintues on Day 2, South Africa all rounder Marco Jansen has been the expensive buy so far for Punjab Kings at Rs 7 cr.
The RCB went hard for Krunal Pandya and goes to RCB for 5.75 cr. It is also return for Sam Curran to CSK at 2.40 cr.
Top player including Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips Anjinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur has been unsold and expected to come later during the accelerated auction.
With teams required to fill minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25, most have already spent 75 per cent of their purse.
2024-11-25 09:47:19
- 25 Nov 2024 4:32 PM IST
Mukesh Kumar sold to DC for 8 cr
Punjab Kings brought Mukesh for 6.50. Delhi exercise their RTM. Punjab raised it up to Rs 8 cr. And DC went ahead and retained him
