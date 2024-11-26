IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players
The defending champions KKR bought 15 players in the two-day mega auction with Venkatesh Iyer being the costliest buy for a record price of Rs 23.75 cr
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in KKR squad
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 crore
Quinton De Kock - Rs 3.6 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rs 2 crore
Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.5 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Rs 3 crore
Vaibhav Arora - Rs 1.8 crore
Mayank Markande - Rs 30 lakh
Rovman Powell - Rs 1.5 crore
Manish Pandey - Rs 75 lakh
Spencer Johnson - Rs 2.8 crore
Luvnith Sisodia - Rs 30 lakh
Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1.5 crore
Anukul Roy - Rs 40 lakh
Moeen Ali - Rs 2 crore
Umran Malik - Rs 75 lakh
Retained players list
Sunil Narine
Rinku Singh
Varun Chakravarthy
Andre Russell
Ramandeep Singh
Harshit Rana