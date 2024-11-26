Begin typing your search...

    The defending champions KKR bought 15 players in the two-day mega auction with Venkatesh Iyer being the costliest buy for a record price of Rs 23.75 cr

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players
    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Full list of players in KKR squad

    Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 crore

    Quinton De Kock - Rs 3.6 crore

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rs 2 crore

    Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.5 crore

    Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Rs 3 crore

    Vaibhav Arora - Rs 1.8 crore

    Mayank Markande - Rs 30 lakh

    Rovman Powell - Rs 1.5 crore

    Manish Pandey - Rs 75 lakh

    Spencer Johnson - Rs 2.8 crore

    Luvnith Sisodia - Rs 30 lakh

    Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1.5 crore

    Anukul Roy - Rs 40 lakh

    Moeen Ali - Rs 2 crore

    Umran Malik - Rs 75 lakh

    Retained players list

    Sunil Narine

    Rinku Singh

    Varun Chakravarthy

    Andre Russell

    Ramandeep Singh

    Harshit Rana

