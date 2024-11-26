IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

The defending champions KKR bought 15 players in the two-day mega auction with Venkatesh Iyer being the costliest buy for a record price of Rs 23.75 cr

Full list of players in KKR squad

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 crore

Quinton De Kock - Rs 3.6 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rs 2 crore

Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.5 crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Rs 3 crore

Vaibhav Arora - Rs 1.8 crore

Mayank Markande - Rs 30 lakh

Rovman Powell - Rs 1.5 crore

Manish Pandey - Rs 75 lakh

Spencer Johnson - Rs 2.8 crore

Luvnith Sisodia - Rs 30 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1.5 crore

Anukul Roy - Rs 40 lakh

Moeen Ali - Rs 2 crore

Umran Malik - Rs 75 lakh

Retained players list

Sunil Narine

Rinku Singh

Varun Chakravarthy

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Harshit Rana