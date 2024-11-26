Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2024 7:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 13:50:43  )
    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    DC bought 19 players in the auction with already retaining four in the squad.

    Full list of players in DC squad

    Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore

    KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore

    Harry Brook - Rs 6.25 crore

    Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 crore

    T Natarajan - Rs 10.75 crore

    Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh

    Sameer Rizvi - Rs 95 lakh

    Ashutosh Sharma - Rs 3.8 crore

    Mohit Sharma - Rs 2.2 crore

    Faf Du Plessis - Rs 2 crore

    Mukesh Kumar - Rs 8 crore

    Darshan Nalkande - Rs 30 lakh

    Vipraj Nigam - Rs 50 lakh

    Dushmantha Chameera - Rs 75 lakh

    Donovan Ferreira - Rs 75 lakh

    Ajay Mandal - Rs 30 lakh

    Manvanth Kumar L - Rs 30 lakh

    Tripurana Vijay - Rs 30 lakh

    Madhav Tiwari - Rs 40 lakh

    Retained players list

    Axar Patel

    Kuldeep Yadav

    Tristan Stubbs

    Abishek Porel


