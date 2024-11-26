IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players
DC bought 19 players in the auction with already retaining four in the squad.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in DC squad
Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore
KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore
Harry Brook - Rs 6.25 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 crore
T Natarajan - Rs 10.75 crore
Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh
Sameer Rizvi - Rs 95 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma - Rs 3.8 crore
Mohit Sharma - Rs 2.2 crore
Faf Du Plessis - Rs 2 crore
Mukesh Kumar - Rs 8 crore
Darshan Nalkande - Rs 30 lakh
Vipraj Nigam - Rs 50 lakh
Dushmantha Chameera - Rs 75 lakh
Donovan Ferreira - Rs 75 lakh
Ajay Mandal - Rs 30 lakh
Manvanth Kumar L - Rs 30 lakh
Tripurana Vijay - Rs 30 lakh
Madhav Tiwari - Rs 40 lakh
Retained players list
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Tristan Stubbs
Abishek Porel