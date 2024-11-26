IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

DC bought 19 players in the auction with already retaining four in the squad.

Full list of players in DC squad

Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore

KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore

Harry Brook - Rs 6.25 crore

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 crore

T Natarajan - Rs 10.75 crore

Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh

Sameer Rizvi - Rs 95 lakh

Ashutosh Sharma - Rs 3.8 crore

Mohit Sharma - Rs 2.2 crore

Faf Du Plessis - Rs 2 crore

Mukesh Kumar - Rs 8 crore

Darshan Nalkande - Rs 30 lakh

Vipraj Nigam - Rs 50 lakh

Dushmantha Chameera - Rs 75 lakh

Donovan Ferreira - Rs 75 lakh

Ajay Mandal - Rs 30 lakh

Manvanth Kumar L - Rs 30 lakh

Tripurana Vijay - Rs 30 lakh

Madhav Tiwari - Rs 40 lakh

Retained players list

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Tristan Stubbs

Abishek Porel



