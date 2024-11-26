IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings full list of players
Five-time champion side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) filled all 25 players in its list.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in CSK squad
Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 crore
Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.4 crore
Rachin Ravindra - Rs 4 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 crore
Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 4.80 crore
Noor Ahmed - Rs 10 crore
Vijay Shankar - Rs 1.2 crore
Sam Curran - Rs 2.4 crore
Shaik Rasheed - Rs 30 lakh
Anshul Kamboj - Rs 3.4 crore
Mukesh Choudhary - Rs 30 lakh
Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.7 crore
Gurjapneet Singh - Rs 2.2 crore
Nathan Ellis - Rs 2 crore
Jamie Overton - Rs 1.5 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 30 lakh
Ramakrishna Ghosh - Rs 30 lakh
Shreyas Gopal - Rs 30 lakh
Vansh Bedi - Rs 55 lakh
Andre Siddarth - Rs 30 lakh
Retained players list
Ruturaj Gaikwad
MS Dhoni
Matheesha Pathirana
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja