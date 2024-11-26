IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Five-time champion side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) filled all 25 players in its list.

Full list of players in CSK squad

Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 crore

Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.4 crore

Rachin Ravindra - Rs 4 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 4.80 crore

Noor Ahmed - Rs 10 crore

Vijay Shankar - Rs 1.2 crore

Sam Curran - Rs 2.4 crore

Shaik Rasheed - Rs 30 lakh

Anshul Kamboj - Rs 3.4 crore

Mukesh Choudhary - Rs 30 lakh

Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.7 crore

Gurjapneet Singh - Rs 2.2 crore

Nathan Ellis - Rs 2 crore

Jamie Overton - Rs 1.5 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 30 lakh

Ramakrishna Ghosh - Rs 30 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - Rs 30 lakh

Vansh Bedi - Rs 55 lakh

Andre Siddarth - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players list

Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni

Matheesha Pathirana

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja