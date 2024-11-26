Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings full list of players

    Five-time champion side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) filled all 25 players in its list.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2024 4:42 PM IST
    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings full list of players
    X

    MS Dhoni & Ruturaj Gaikwad (IANS)

    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Five-time champion side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) filled all 25 players in its list.

    Full list of players in CSK squad

    Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 crore

    Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.4 crore

    Rachin Ravindra - Rs 4 crore

    Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 crore

    Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 4.80 crore

    Noor Ahmed - Rs 10 crore

    Vijay Shankar - Rs 1.2 crore

    Sam Curran - Rs 2.4 crore

    Shaik Rasheed - Rs 30 lakh

    Anshul Kamboj - Rs 3.4 crore

    Mukesh Choudhary - Rs 30 lakh

    Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.7 crore

    Gurjapneet Singh - Rs 2.2 crore

    Nathan Ellis - Rs 2 crore

    Jamie Overton - Rs 1.5 crore

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 30 lakh

    Ramakrishna Ghosh - Rs 30 lakh

    Shreyas Gopal - Rs 30 lakh

    Vansh Bedi - Rs 55 lakh

    Andre Siddarth - Rs 30 lakh

    Retained players list

    Ruturaj Gaikwad

    MS Dhoni

    Matheesha Pathirana

    Shivam Dube

    Ravindra Jadeja

    IPL AuctionCSKRuturaj Gaikwad
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick