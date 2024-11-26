IPL 2025: Emerging Indian talents to watch out for in CSK squad

CHENNAI: Besides retaining its core by bringing back Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra back to the squad, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also spent heavily on local lad Ravichandran Ashwin and leggie Noor Ahmad, and also ensured that its talismanic player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is with this team in the coming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

But the five-time champion side signed some sizzling Indian talents who don't have a great IPL track record but are setting the domestic scene on fire. Let’s take a look at these new lions in CSK’s den for the 2025 season:

Shaik Rasheed

The 20-year-old batter from Andhra Pradesh is not an unknown face, as he was part of the squad from 2023 in the emerging player category. Despite not featuring in the eleven in any of the games for two seasons, his brilliant catch in the match against Punjab Kings this year at Chepauk sent the yellow army berserk. He slipped near the boundary line after taking the catch but managed to balance inches inside to send Jitesh back to the pavilion in the final over of the game.

This time around, he is coming after a great start to the Ranji season where he converted his maiden first-class century into a double ton against Hyderabad.

He was also part of the U-19 World Cup squad for the country back in 2022, during which he played crucial knocks in the knockouts to help the team win the tournament.

Vansh Bedi





This power hitter from Delhi, bought as a potential backup wicket-keeper for the legendary MS Dhoni, made his mark in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024. He played for the Purani Delhi 6 team, and played some blistering knocks down the order to help his team put up big runs and chase totals on some occasions.

He is known for his aggressive batting style, but it should be noted that he hasn't represented Delhi in any age-group cricket.

C Andre Siddarth





After impressing in the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament, Tamil Nadu’s Andre Siddarth got his maiden Ranji call-up this season, and he has played some sensible knocks for the State. In TNPL, he represented Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG), where he gained valuable experience in shorter formats, unlike age-group tournaments.

The 18-year-old earned his maiden call-up to the India U-19 squad, with the BCCI announcing the team for the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024 in Dubai. India is set to begin its campaign on November 30 against Pakistan.

Earlier this year, veteran spinner R Ashwin already took his name up on his YouTube channel as a player to watch for the future from Tamil Nadu. And in the next summer, the youngster will share the dressing room with Ashwin.

Anshul Kamboj





Among this list, this player has the most experience in the IPL environment and is a possible new-ball option for the team. The Haryana pacer earned a spot in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp in the 2023 season after a magnificent bowling performance in the Vijay Hazare tournament. Last year, he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad, where he took two wickets in the three matches he played.

The 23-year-old etched his name in the record books as he became the only third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take 10 wickets in an innings, a feat which he made against Kerala in the fifth round.

He was picked by CSK for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore after a fierce bidding war against Mumbai.

Ramakrishna Ghosh





It is the hunt for a reliable seam bowling all-rounder option that brought Maharashtra cricketer Ramakrishna Ghosh to CSK management’s attention. He can bowl up to 140 kmph and can also contribute with the bat down the order to smash sixes in the death overs.

Ghosh played under CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Maharashtra Premier League for the Puneri Bappa team, where he showcased blitzing knocks.

Recently, he also helped Maharashtra chase down 188 runs against Kerala, scoring 13 off 5 balls in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gurjapneet Singh





Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh was signed for a record price of Rs 2.2 crore in his IPL debut season by CSK. Singh is not an unknown commodity for the team, as he was a net bowler for the Super Kings earlier. The 6.3-foot left-arm seamer from Ludhiana, Punjab, had a remarkable debut in the Ranji this year, rattling Saurashtra with a six-fer (6/22), the best figures by a Tamil Nadu fast bowler at home since 2005-06.

He was part of the Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons side in the TNPL 2021 season before being sidelined by an injury. But Singh made a great recovery and showed his class in the Buchi Babu tournament, which earned him a spot in the Ranji team and now in CSK.

CSK Full Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, C Andre Siddarth.