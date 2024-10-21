IPL 2025: CSK management set to retain key players

CHENNAI: As the mega auction approaches for the next edition of the Indian Premier League, sources indicated that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management is planning to retain many of its prominent players, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesa Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and its biggest star MS Dhoni.

The 18th edition of the IPL, featuring 10 teams, is scheduled to take place in March, April, and May of 2025. The mega auction for players is planned for the last week of November, with each team allowed to retain up to six players before the auction.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the management is reportedly planning to offer equal salaries to captain Ruturaj and all-rounder Jadeja. The report said Ruturaj is expected to be retained for Rs 18 crore, and all-rounder Jadeja who captained the side for a brief while would also be retained for the same amount.

Among the rest, Sri Lankan fast bowler Pathirana will be retained for Rs 14 crore and Shivam Dube for Rs 11 crore.

Dhoni, the man around whom the whole team was built, is expected to be retained for Rs 4 crore as the fifth player. However, discussions with Dhoni have not yet taken place, the report added.

The deadline for announcing the list of players who would be retained is October 31, creating anticipation among fans regarding which players each team will retain.