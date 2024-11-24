IPL 2025 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rachin Ravindra return to Chennai Super Kings

JEDDAH: Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Entering with a base price of Rs 2 crore, the former CSK stalwart seemed destined for a homecoming. CSK wasted no time in bidding, but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) offered early resistance.

Ashwin, currently in Australia with the Indian side for the Border-Gavaskar series, saw his price quickly escalate as LSG bowed out and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the fray. The familiar CSK vs RCB battle unfolded again, but RCB soon stepped back, making way for Rajasthan Royals, whom he represented last year as well.

The Royals and CSK engaged in an intense tussle, with Ashwin's price soaring to Rs 9.75 crore. Royals eventually tapped out, leaving CSK to secure Ashwin in an emotional reunion. The veteran spinner’s return to his original IPL team promises a wealth of experience and leadership for CSK.

Ashwin represented the Men in Yellow from 2009 to 2015 and won the IPL twice with the side. With stints at Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and RR during his 15-year career, the 38-year-old has played 212 games and claimed 180 wickets to his name.

The auction also witnessed CSK’s strategic move for New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. Starting at Rs 1.5 crore, Ravindra attracted early bids from CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Kiwi’s versatility, offering runs at the top or middle order and left-arm spin, made him a sought-after prospect.

PBKS led the bidding at Rs 3.2 crore, seemingly sealing the deal, until CSK exercised their Right to Match (RTM). This prompted PBKS to escalate the price to Rs 4 crore, but CSK held firm, reclaiming Ravindra for the same amount.