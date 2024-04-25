IPL 2024: SRH v RCB overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

RCB lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 1 run in a nail-biting chase, whereas SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. SRH are placed comfortably in the third position on the points table while RCB with just one win are at the bottom.

Bangalore and Hyderabad have faced each other in 24 matches in IPL. Out of these 24 games, Bangalore have won 10 whereas Hyderabad have come out victorious on 13 occasion. 1 match ended without a result.

SRH v RCB head-to-head: 24

SRH: 13

RCB:10

NR: 1

SRH v RCB match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH v RCB match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast of SRH v RCB match on television in India: The SRH v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green/Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal/ Vyshak Vijaykumar