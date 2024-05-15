IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bat against PBKS

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss, decided to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday.

RR holds the second position in the standings with 16 points and has already secured a playoff spot. Conversely, PBKS are last in the table with eight points.