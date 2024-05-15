Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bat against PBKS

RR holds the second position in the standings with 16 points and has already secured a playoff spot. Conversely, PBKS are last in the table with eight points.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss, decided to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday.

