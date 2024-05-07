IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, decides to bowl against DC

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals won the toss, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

After being at the top of the points table for five weeks straight, Rajasthan Royals slipped down to second place on Sunday when Kolkata Knight Riders managed to go to the top with a higher net run-rate.

A victory in this game will confirm the qualification of the Rajasthan Royals for the playoffs. The last time these two teams met was when DC fell short of 12 runs at Jaipur. But this time they are playing in Delhi, which is a batter's paradise this season.

The average first innings score in this venue is 249, which is the highest among all venues this season.