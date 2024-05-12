IPL 2024: RR sets a target of 142 runs against CSK

CHENNAI: Simarjeet Singh produced his career-best figures of 3 for 26 to help Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 141/5 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

Riyan Parag top scored for Rajasthan with 35-ball 47 not out which included three sixes and one four.

Parag was crucial in pushing RR's past 140-run mark in tough conditions as he added 42 for the third wicket with skipper Sanju Samson (15) and another 40 for the fourth with Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel played a crucial hand late in the innings with 28 off 18 balls including two sixes and a four.

At the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), Jos Buttler (21) and Samson got their starts but were not able to convert.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) vs Chennai Super Kings.