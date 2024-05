IPL 2024: RCB knocks CSK out, makes it to playoffs

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top-order, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, fired in unison as they posted a solid 218 for five against defending champion Chennai Super Kings in their must-win IPL clash here on Saturday.

Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season, while Virat Kohli (47 off 29 balls), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 not out off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground.

According to the playoff qualification scenario, RCB, which made a fairytale turnaround with a five-match winning streak, needs to win by 18 runs at least to make the cut. CSK, however, will qualify if it scores more than 200 at the expense of RCB even if it loses the game or if the match is washed out.

In the battle for the last available playoffs berth, openers Kohli and du Plessis began on a positive note and were 31 for no loss when there was a short rain interruption, causing a 40-minute delay.

However, on resumption, CSK pressed the spinners into the attack. With the ball gripping and turning, the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana (0/25) and Mitchell Santner (1/23) troubled the batters as RCB reached 42 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Kohli brought out his slog sweep to clobber two more sixes before holing out to Daryl Mitchell off Santner as RCB slipped to 78 for one in 10 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (40/0 in 3 overs) was however slaughtered by du Plessis, who blasted a four and two sixes to pile up 20 runs off his third over and then completed his 35-ball fifty.

Rajat Patidar (41) then got into the act, depositing Theekshana for a maximum.

In the 13th over, du Plessis was unfortunately run out at the bowler’s end but Patidar continued his onslaught, smashing Simarjeet Singh for a four and a six, while Thakur conceded 17 with Green thumping one over long-on to bring up the 150.

Green was, however, dropped by Gaikwad in the deep but Patidar continued to put the bowler under pressure as he smoked Deshpande for two sixes.

Green then picked up successive sixes off Thakur, who had Patidar caught at the other end but it was too late as cameos from Dinesh Kartik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) swelled the total.