IPL 2024: RCB sets a target of 219 runs against CSK

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a target of 219 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

After being put to bat first, the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 78 runs to the opening partnership before Mitchell Santner dismissed Kohli in the 10th over.

Rajat Patidar scored a quickfire 41 runs off 23 balls (4x2, 6x4) to help RCB post a good total to defend in its must-win game.



