CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru scores 173/6 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik's tsolid performance brought RCB back to the game.

RCB: Anuj Rawat: 48(25), Dinesh Karthik: 38(26)

CSK: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-9-4

