IPL 2024: RCB players to watch out in Chennai vs Bengaluru clash

CHENNAI: The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on March 22 where the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let's look at five RCB players to watch out for in the Chennai vs Bengaluru clash.

Faf Du Plessis The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper scored 730 runs in 14 matches he played in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. He finished in second position in the list of Orange Cap holders in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli Last season, Virat was the fourth-highest run-getter, piling up 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and at a strike rate of 139.82. His best score was 101*. The 35-year-old scored two centuries and six fifties but could not take his side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the playoffs.

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell has been one of RCB's core players ever since he was bought in 2021. In the Indian Premier League 2023, the Australian batter scored 400 runs in 14 matches which included three fifties.

Mohammad Siraj Star India seamer Mohammad Siraj who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snapped 14 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at an average of 16.64.