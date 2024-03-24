IPL 2024: Players to watch out in Rajasthan vs Lucknow clash

KL Rahul

In the 2023 season of the IPL, the LSG skipper sustained an injury in the match against RCB. While chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field. Following that, Rahul missed the remaining matches of the IPL 2023. This season, he will lead the Lucknow-based franchise and could play a crucial role in their upcoming matches.