IPL 2024: Players to watch out in Rajasthan vs Lucknow clash

NEW DELHI: In the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. As we build to the match, here are the players from either side to look out for:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
The India opener has recently displayed a scintilating performance during the five-match Test series between India and England. He was also the highest run scorer in the recently concluded series. Jaiswal has played 37 matches since making his debut in the tournament and has scored 1172 runs.
Jos Buttler
The 33-year-old player has played 96 matches in his IPL career so far and scored 3223 runs at an average of 37.92 and at a strike rate of 148.32 with five tons and 19 fifties. The highest score in this tournament is 124 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Quinton de Kock
De Kock has appeared in 96 IPL matches, where he scored 2907 runs at a strike rate of 134.21. He is currently in top form and will definitely help the Lucknow-based franchise in their upcoming clash.
Ravichandran Ashwin
The star India spinner Ashwin has recently achieved the milestone of 500+ Test wickets during the five-match series against England. He has played 197 matches in the IPL and picked up 171 wickets at an economy rate of 7.01.
KL Rahul
In the 2023 season of the IPL, the LSG skipper sustained an injury in the match against RCB. While chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field. Following that, Rahul missed the remaining matches of the IPL 2023. This season, he will lead the Lucknow-based franchise and could play a crucial role in their upcoming matches.