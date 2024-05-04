IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the 52nd clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Let's take a look at the players to watch out for in this clash.
Will Jacks (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru right-hand batter Will Jacks played an unbeaten 100-run knock from 41 balls to etch his name on the record books. He smashed 5 fours and 10 overhead boundaries against the GT bowlers.
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43. He hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. He scored 500 runs at a strike rate of 147.49 after appearing in 10 matches. He hammered 46 fours and 20 overhead boundaries in the ongoing T20 tournament.
Shahrukh Khan (GT)
Gujarat Titan's Shahrukh Khan played a 58-run knock from 30 balls at a time when GT was suffering to score runs. He hammered 3 fours and 5 overhead boundaries at a strike rate of 193.33. However, the 28-year-old's fiery knock had to come to an end after he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 15th over.
Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has featured in nine matches so far in the Indian Premier League 2024 where he has managed to strike 304 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 146.15.