IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash

Shahrukh Khan (GT)

Gujarat Titan's Shahrukh Khan played a 58-run knock from 30 balls at a time when GT was suffering to score runs. He hammered 3 fours and 5 overhead boundaries at a strike rate of 193.33. However, the 28-year-old's fiery knock had to come to an end after he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 15th over.