IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash

NEW DELHI: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans and the result of this fixture could determine the fate of which team would take a step closer in the race of the playoffs. Both teams will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. CSK are currently fourth in the table with 12 points, a victory will further fortify their position in the playoffs.

With two points they will be able to occupy the third spot. While GT are at the bottom of the table with eight points, mathematically they are still in the race for playoffs. There are players from both teams who can influence the game with their stellar performances. Here is a look at the five players who could turn out as the match-winners for their respective teams.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) The star-all-rounder has been hitting the right lengths with the ball and choosing the right strokes with the bat in his recent performances. He was adjudged Player of the Match in CSK's 28-run win over Punjab Kings. He would be keen to continue his fiery form.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) The 23-year-old all-rounder has emerged as the highest run scorer for GT with 424 runs in the ongoing season. Overall he is the ninth highest run-scorer in the race for the orange cap. Sai could provide an explosive start to his team against CSK.

Tushar Deshpande (CSK) The experienced CSK pacer will spearhead the attack for the defending champions in the absence of Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana. He has 12 wickets under his belt in 10 games and he could add more against GT.

Rashid Khan (GT) GT's experienced spinner, Rashid has been looking to find his rhythm since returning to cricket after a back injury. But he has risen to the occasion for GT in the past in key moments and another quality performance could be on the cards from the crafty spinner.