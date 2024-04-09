IPL 2024: PBKS restricts SRH to 182 runs

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to secure 182 runs against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Arshdeep Singh managed to get rid off the foreign top order of SRH by dismissing Travis Head and Aiden Markram.

But youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy saved the day for SRH as he managed to score 64 runs.

Pacer Harshal Patel also fired up with the ball tonight, as he scalped two wickets to get the home crowd cheer for them.