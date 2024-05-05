IPL 2024: PBKS restricts CSK for 167/9

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings scores 167/9 against Punjab Super Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership in the latter stages of the first innings help CSK register a respectable score of 167.

Chennai Super Kings will look to defend the total scored and keep their hope for the playoffs contest.

Brief Scores: CSK ( Ravindra Jadeja 43, Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/23) vs PBKS