IPL 2024: PBKS restricts CSK for 167/9

Rahul Chahar picks 3 wickets in the middle overs, topples CSK Batting order

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2024 11:48 AM GMT
Harshal Patel appealing for a wicket (PBKS)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings scores 167/9 against Punjab Super Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership in the latter stages of the first innings help CSK register a respectable score of 167.

Chennai Super Kings will look to defend the total scored and keep their hope for the playoffs contest.

Brief Scores: CSK ( Ravindra Jadeja 43, Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/23) vs PBKS

