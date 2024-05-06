IPL 2024: MI restricts SRH for 173 runs

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score 173 runs against Mumbai Indians in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla were the star bowlers for MI scalping three wickets each.

Travis Head was the only player who played a longer innings for SRH, scoring 48 runs off 30 balls.



