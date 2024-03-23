IPL 2024: Matheesha Pathirana reaches Chennai, will join CSK squad soon

NEW DELHI: Matheesha Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage has confirmed that the Sri Lankan pacer has reached Chennai and will join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad soon. Pathirana suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh and had to miss the initial matches for CSK, including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at Chennai.

However, in a recent development, Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage shared a photo of Pathirana on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the star pacer has reached Chennai and will soon join the CSK squad.



“Wanakkam Chennai, he (Matheesha Pathirana) has just landed in Chennai,” wrote Kalugalage on X.



Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the previous IPL season with 19 wickets in 12 matches with an impressive economy of 8.90. However, there is no confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yet. If given clearance by SLC, Pathirana might feature in CSK’s upcoming games in the IPL 2024.



Chennai won their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets thanks to a 4-29 haul by Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. However, with the return of Pathirana, Chennai’s bowling attack will get strength in the death overs.

