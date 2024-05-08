IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bat against SRH

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

With 13 matches left in the tournament, the contest is exciting day by day. All teams are racing for the top four slots and have their playoff dreams alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 6 of 11 matches, stands in 4th place in the table, while Lucknow Super Giants won 6 of 11 matches and stand in 6th place, as LSG's net run rate is less than SRH.

Hyderabad had a fresh defeat to MI while Lucknow lost their last match to KKR.

If SRH wins today, it might secure the second place in the table, and LSG would also follow the same.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect their key players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abishek Sharma to score high runs today.

Lucknow will look to Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock to score high and their key bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur to take wickets.