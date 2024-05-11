IPL 2024: KKR v MI match to start at 9.15 pm, reduced to 16-overs-per-side

KOLKATA: The rain-delayed Match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians is now set to start at 9.15 pm and has been reduced to a 16-overs-a-side affair on Saturday. The umpires decided that the toss would be conducted at 9 pm and the mid-innings break would only last 10 minutes.



Inclement weather delayed the start of the match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday despite the rain stopping early in the evening. But the ground staff started removing the covers around 8.00 pm.

It had rained a lot in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday morning and though it had stopped in the afternoon, the groundstaff had kept the covers firmly on as the time for toss approached.

It was officially announced around 6.55 pm, just before the scheduled time for the toss, that it would be delayed. The covers have not been removed well past the time for the scheduled toss though there is no rain. Match officials had an inspection at the Eden Gardens at 8.40 pm and decided to get the match started at 9.15 pm.

The superb drainage facilities at the Eden Gardens played a role once the rain stopped, making it possible for the local fans that they may be able to watch the home team KKR in action in their last home game at the Edens.

Kolkata Knight Riders would like to play the match and claim two points by winning it as it will help them move up to 18 points and seal their spot in the Playoffs. Winning Saturday's match will also keep alive their chances of finishing at the top of the table. In case the match is abandoned, KKR will get a point and move to 17 and they could be overtaken at the top as a couple of teams can end up with 18 points.