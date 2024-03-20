IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans start ticket sales for its home matches ahead of upcoming season

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) launched online and offline tickets for their first three home games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based franchise will kick off their 2024 campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 24, against Mumbai Indians. Following that, the Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 31 and Punjab Kings on April 4 in the preliminary stages of the T20 tournament.

Fans in Ahmedabad can visit the Box Office set up at the Narendra Modi Stadium entrance and other outlets to buy tickets offline. Fans from Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara will also have the convenience of buying and collecting their physical tickets from offline outlets specially set up in the cities.

Meanwhile, the online tickets are live on the Paytm App, Paytm Insider website and app as well as the Titans FAM app.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans, shared his excitement and welcomed the fans.

"We at Gujarat Titans are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to the fans for the upcoming TATA IPL season. The home matches are an opportunity to connect closely with the Titans FAM and we welcome them to experience the games live and cheer us while we play from March 24. We were delighted to get a positive feedback about the last year's match experience at all the home matches. We have ensured that the systems have been improved even further for a seamless experience for every fan who wishes to witness the action live at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We look forward to creating many unforgettable moments together," Arvinder was quoted as saying in a press release by Gujarat Titans.

The 17th season of the IPL will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 squad: Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.