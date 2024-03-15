IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals name Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday named Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement for Proteas bowler Lungisani Ngidi.

IPL released a statement that the South African seamer has been ruled out of the upcoming season due to an injury

It added that Fraser-McGurk joined the Delhi-based franchise with his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) named all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement for Lungisani Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2024 due to injury. Jake Fraser-McGurk has played 2 ODIs for Australia. He joins DC for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac," IPL stated.

DC will be looking to improve their performance from last season after they finished in the ninth spot with 10 points. They registered five wins and lost nine games with a negative run rate of 0.808.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI gave a major update on Rishabh Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024. He even missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Pant's addition to the squad will definitely boost the Delhi-based franchise's momentum ahead of the upcoming season. Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17. DC's other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur and against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.