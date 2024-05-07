IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keeps playoffs hopes alive, defeats Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Jake Fraser-McGurk once again gave a great start for Delhi Capitals by scoring a half-century of just 20 balls (4x7, 6x3), but got out off Ravichandran Ashwin's full toss in the fifth over.

After his dismissal, Abishek Porel took charge and kept the scoreboard up and running with his good knock of 65 runs off 36 balls (4x7, 6x3).

Ashwin was the star bowler for Rajasthan Royals picking up three wickets in his spell.

In the second innings, the top order of DC failed to strike as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got out early. But the skipper Sanju Samson took charge and scored 86 runs off 46 balls (4x8, 6x6) to help RR in the chase. Although Mukesh Kumar dismissed Samson in the 16th over to pull the game away from the Royals.

But in the end, Delhi bowlers managed to restrict RR to keep their playoffs dream alive.