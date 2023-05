IPL 2023 Final: CSK win toss, choose to bowl first against GT

AHMEDABAD: MS Dhoni won the toss and Chennai Super Kings opted to field against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami