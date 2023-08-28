IPC starts 'one yr to go' countdown for next yr's Paris Paralympic Games

PARIS: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has started a one-year countdown for next year's Paralympic Games in Paris. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will start on August 28.

In one year, Para athletes from around the world will shine in the City of Light, competing at the most spectacular and diverse Games ever. The Paris Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024, and will involve 549 events in 22 sports.

On Monday, the IPC invited the fans to join the countdown to the dazzling Opening Ceremony that will be held outside of a stadium for the first time in Paralympic history.

One year from now, Paris will host its first Paralympic Games. Up to 4,400 Para athletes from across the globe will take centre stage during Paris 2024 at some of the most iconic landmarks in the city.

The Opening Ceremony on August 28 will take place outside of a stadium for the first time, with the Athletes’ Parade winding its way through the heart of the French capital to the iconic Place de la Concorde.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons believes world-class sport, iconic venues, the first Games since the pandemic, and a revolutionary approach by the Organising Committee, are the perfect ingredients to deliver a Paralympics that will surpass the achievements of any previous Games edition.

“As we reach the one-year-to-go milestone, all the stars are aligning for Paris 2024 to deliver tremendous and memorable Paralympic Games, setting a benchmark for all future editions," Parsons said.

“The Organising Committee has promised innovative and revolutionary Paralympics, Games Wide Open to all. To date, they are delivering on all their promises and with 12 months to go I could not be more excited for the Games and the legacy they will deliver," he said.

“Having attended many Para sports events this year, the level of sports performance is quite simply incredible. With the environment Paris 2024 is creating for athletes next summer, which includes many stunning sports venues at the heart of the city, I think the sporting action will surpass all of our expectations.

“These will be the first Paralympics in Europe since London 2012 and the first to be held with spectators since Rio 2016. This combination, together with accessible and affordable tickets, will ensure we have massive crowds packing the venues, bringing the best out of our athletes. I think the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are going to be spectacular,” Parsons said.

The quest for medals in Paris will be played out across the beautiful city of Paris; blind football matches at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, Para equestrian events in the gardens of the Chateau de Versailles, with both wheelchair fencing and Para taekwondo staged at the Grand Palais.

The world’s best runners, throwers and jumpers will return to the Stade de France, the country’s largest stadium, in Paris. The venue, located in Saint-Denis, was originally built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and since then, has staged some of the world’s biggest sporting moments. At the Rugby World Cup later this year, 10 matches, including the tournament opener and the final, will take place here.