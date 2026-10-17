IPC hands three-year doping ban to Indian para athlete Anmol Vasistha

Vasistha returned an adverse analytical finding for a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone (DHCMT) in an in-competition urine sample collected on March 11 during the men's javelin throw F55 event, the IPC said in a statement.

DHCMT is an anabolic androgenic steroid included in the World Anti-Doping Agency's 2026 Prohibited List.

The Indian athlete was provisionally suspended on April 24 pending the resolution of his case. He subsequently accepted the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) and the consequences proposed by the IPC.

His three-year period of ineligibility runs from April 24, 2026, to April 23, 2029. During this period, he will be barred from all competitions and other sporting activities, except authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes.

The IPC said Vasistha's results in the men's javelin throw F55 event at the New Delhi Grand Prix had been automatically disqualified, along with all other results he secured at the competition. He will forfeit any medals, points and prizes earned.