IOC wins hockey senior women national championship

NEW DELHI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) defeated defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board 4-4 (SO 3-2) in a thrilling match to win the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

In a match that defined the unpredictability of the sport, IOC rallied from 2-4 to equalise by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a penalty shootout that they won 3-2. Captain Vandana Katariya opened the scoring (12’) for Railway Sports Promotion Board and was quickly followed up by Mariana Kujur (15’) to extend the lead to 2-0.

Sharmila Devi (28’) scored for IOC to reduce the deficit but a goal from Sangita Kumari (33’) meant the score would read 3-1 at the end of the third quarter. Jyoti (49’) scored for IOC but Vandana Katariya scored a fine field goal (49’) within no time as the score read 4-2 in favor of the Railway Sports Promotion Board.

Goals from Deepika (55’) and Jyoti (59’) in the dying minutes meant that the scoreline would read 4-4 at the end of the final quarter taking the match into a penalty shoot-out. Deepika, Baljeet Kaur, and Jyoti scored for Indian Oil Corporation, while Bichu Devi Kharibam stood tall at the goalpost as IOC defeated Railway Sports Promotion Board to win the tournament.