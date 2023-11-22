Begin typing your search...

IOC wins hockey senior women national championship

n a match that defined the unpredictability of the sport, IOC rallied from 2-4 to equalise by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a penalty shootout that they won 3-2

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Nov 2023 7:51 PM GMT
IOC wins hockey senior women national championship
NEW DELHI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) defeated defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board 4-4 (SO 3-2) in a thrilling match to win the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

In a match that defined the unpredictability of the sport, IOC rallied from 2-4 to equalise by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a penalty shootout that they won 3-2. Captain Vandana Katariya opened the scoring (12’) for Railway Sports Promotion Board and was quickly followed up by Mariana Kujur (15’) to extend the lead to 2-0.

Sharmila Devi (28’) scored for IOC to reduce the deficit but a goal from Sangita Kumari (33’) meant the score would read 3-1 at the end of the third quarter. Jyoti (49’) scored for IOC but Vandana Katariya scored a fine field goal (49’) within no time as the score read 4-2 in favor of the Railway Sports Promotion Board.

Goals from Deepika (55’) and Jyoti (59’) in the dying minutes meant that the scoreline would read 4-4 at the end of the final quarter taking the match into a penalty shoot-out. Deepika, Baljeet Kaur, and Jyoti scored for Indian Oil Corporation, while Bichu Devi Kharibam stood tall at the goalpost as IOC defeated Railway Sports Promotion Board to win the tournament.

Indian Oil CorporationRailway Sports Promotion BoardNational Championship 2023Sports
DTNEXT Bureau

