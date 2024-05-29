IOB wins Rama Swamy memorial tournament

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Volleyball team clinched victory at the Sri Rama Swamy Memorial State level invitational Tournament in Coimbatore from May 22 to May 26, 2024. They displayed exceptional skills, defeating top teams like Tamil Nadu Police, Customs Chennai, Aqua Pump Sports Club, and Indian Bank.

Led by Captain N Shelton Moses, the dedicated team comprised employees from various branches. With convincing wins in all matches, including a 3-2 triumph against Indian Bank in the final, IOB emerged undefeated, showcasing their dominance in the tournament organised by Aqua Pump Sports Club.