Inzamam-ul-Haq quits as chief selector

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq has quit as chief selector of the Pakistan men’s team over conflict of interest allegations in team selections and his role in a player management company with which most of the players in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad have signed up.

Allegations have been made in Pakistan media circles that former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq along with his brother Intisar-ul-Haq and cricketer M Rizwan has set up a player management company called Yazoo International Ltd in the United Kingdom and has recruited a large number of players. It is alleged that all those players who have signed up with Yazoo International have been selected in the Pakistan World Cup squad.

The reports said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also a major beneficiary of Yazoo International Ltd.