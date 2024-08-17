International Fide Rating Chess Tournament: Eight share lead

CHENNAI: Eight players Hari Ganesh, Lukesh , Kesavamoorthy ,Lishanth B, Goutham Ramesh, Prasanna Karthick, Shashveen and Muthukumar Mukesh are leading with 5.5 points at the end of the sixth round of the 14th International Fide Rating Chess Championship for school children here at Modern Senior Secondary School on Saturday.

This event is 7-round Swiss format FIDE rating chess tournament. Final round will commence on Sunday at 9 am. International Master Konguvel P will be the chief guest and distribute the prizes.