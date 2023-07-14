Inter-school tourney: Omega wins

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinners S Mukundhan (4/5) and B Sandeep (4/13) picked up four wickets each as Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) defeated Grace Matric by seven wickets in a truncated TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match that was held at the Wahe Guru ‘B’ Ground here on Thursday. The match was reduced to a 20-overs-per-team contest due to overnight rain.

Grace Matric 55 in 16 overs (B Sandeep 4/13, S Mukundhan 4/5) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 57/3 in 11.5 overs