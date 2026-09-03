Inter fullback Federico Dimarco wins top honors at Italian players' association gala

MILAN: Inter Milan fullback Federico Dimarco expressed disappointment that his contract hasn't been extended when he picked up the top honors at the Italian players' association awards.
Dimarco was named last season's best player after his performances venturing forward on the left wing helped Inter win Serie A with an 11-point advantage over Napoli. He had already been named MVP by Serie A in separate awards in May.
However, with his contract due to expire after this season, Dimarco had other thoughts in mind at Wednesday night's event at La Scala theater.
Dimarco said of a hoped-for extension, “We haven't discussed it yet. I was hoping that would happen after last season.”
Also on Wednesday, Inter replaced longtime sporting director Piero Ausilio with Dario Baccin.
“I wasn't expecting that,” Dimarco said. “I read about it after training. (Ausilio) is someone who I have a relationship with. We won a lot together.”
Still, Dimarco didn't indicate he planned to leave Inter as he discussed when asked about reports of interest from Barcelona.
“It's always nice to be mentioned alongside these great clubs. But you know my history with Inter. I grew up here,” said Dimarco, who came up through Inter's youth system.
After several years out on loan, he is in his sixth season as a mainstay in Inter's lineup.
He was also named among the league's top four defenders, along with Inter teammates Alessandro Bastoni and Manuel Akanji; and Marco Palestra, who played for Cagliari last season before signing with Chelsea.
Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Nico Paz (Como) and Donyell Malen (Roma) were voted the best forwards.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter), Scott McTominay (Napoli) and Luka Modric (AC Milan) took the midfield honors.
Mile Svilar of Roma was named the best goalkeeper.
Cesc Fabregas took the coaching honors after directing Como to a Champions League spot.
The 21-year-old Paz was named best young player in Serie A, and 19-year-old Mattia Liberali, who was with Catanzaro last season before joining Como for this campaign, was named best young player in Serie B.
Francisco Conceicao's blistering shot for Juventus from the edge of the area into the top corner against Roma in March won goal of the season.
All of the awards were voted on by players except for the goal of the season, which was a fan vote.