Inter fullback Federico Dimarco wins top honors at Italian players' association gala

Dimarco was named last season's best player after his performances venturing forward on the left wing helped Inter win Serie A with an 11-point advantage over Napoli. He had already been named MVP by Serie A in separate awards in May.

However, with his contract due to expire after this season, Dimarco had other thoughts in mind at Wednesday night's event at La Scala theater.

Dimarco said of a hoped-for extension, “We haven't discussed it yet. I was hoping that would happen after last season.”

Also on Wednesday, Inter replaced longtime sporting director Piero Ausilio with Dario Baccin.

“I wasn't expecting that,” Dimarco said. “I read about it after training. (Ausilio) is someone who I have a relationship with. We won a lot together.”