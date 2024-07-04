Inter districts U-14: Tirunelveli advances to semis

CHENNAI: Skipper Rejan Abinav's brilliant ton in 210 balls helped Tirunelveli score 246 on the board against Coimbatore. Tirunelveli took a first innings lead and advanced to the semi-final stage.

Brief Scores: Namakkal 65 and 67/4 in 24.4 overs drew with Thiruvallur 262 in 86.1 overs, match drawn - Thiruvallur took the first innings lead and advanced to the semi-final; Kancheepuram 206 and 36/3 in 7 overs (VS Pugal Maran 3/8) drew with Erode 237/5 in 90 overs (P A Iniyavel 60 n.o, V S Pugal Maran 64 n.o) Match Drawn - Erode took the first innings lead and advanced to the semi-final; Salem 199 in 88.2 and 23/0 in 8 overs drew with Chengalpattu 305/9 in 90 overs (R Krithik Sai 40, B Akshadh Rao 79, AI Ashwin 48, Ansh Adiga 88) Match Drawn - Chengalpattu took the first Innings Lead and advanced to the semi-final; Coimbatore 182 in 78.5 overs drew with Tirunelveli 246/8 in 90 overs (J Rejan Abinav 104, G Abhinav 51) Match Drawn - Tirunelveli took the first innings lead and advanced to the semi-final