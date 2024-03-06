Begin typing your search...

Inter-college T20 tournament

Thiruvallur DCA will be conducting inter-college T20 Knockout tournament for colleges located within the boundaries of Thiruvallur District.

6 March 2024
CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA will be conducting inter-college T20 Knockout tournament for colleges located within the boundaries of Thiruvallur District. Application forms can be collected from March 5 at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association Office c/o Dr. Rabindran’s Health Care Center Pvt Ltd No.212, MTH Road Ambattur, Chennai-53 (Near Ambattur OT Bus Terminus).

The last date for submission of filled applications is on or before March 11. MAGNA- Thiruvallur DCA T20 tournament will be scheduled from third week of March. For further details contact: K Sudhakaran 98404 82220; V Ganesan 91766 69980

