Sports

InsuranceDekho to be on-air broadcast sponsor of India-Zimbabwe T20I series

The company will also be the on-ground title sponsor for India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August, with the series to be branded as the InsuranceDekho Cup
India's men T20I cricket team
India's men T20I cricket team ANI
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NEW DELHI: India's three-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe, beginning on Thursday, will have InsuranceDekho, an insurtech platform, as the co-presenting on-air broadcast sponsor, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly serving as the brand ambassador.

The company will also be the on-ground title sponsor for India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August, with the series to be branded as the InsuranceDekho Cup.

“As a captain, I learnt that a team plays fearlessly only when it knows someone is behind it. That’s exactly what InsuranceDekho does - for its advisors, for families, and now for Team India. I’m proud that Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo travels with the team on these tours,” said Ganguly in a release.

The three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe will be followed by India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will begin on August 15.

“Sri Lanka Cricket welcome InsuranceDekho as the title sponsor of the upcoming Test series between India and Sri Lanka. We value partnerships that inspire participation and promote inclusivity, both of which are essential to developing a strong cricketing culture,” said Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva.

India-Zimbabwe T20I series
InsuranceDekho
on-air broadcast sponsor
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