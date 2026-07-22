InsuranceDekho to be on-air broadcast sponsor of India-Zimbabwe T20I series

The company will also be the on-ground title sponsor for India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August, with the series to be branded as the InsuranceDekho Cup.

“As a captain, I learnt that a team plays fearlessly only when it knows someone is behind it. That’s exactly what InsuranceDekho does - for its advisors, for families, and now for Team India. I’m proud that Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo travels with the team on these tours,” said Ganguly in a release.