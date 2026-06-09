Inspired by Kohli, Argentina’s Yogasana star Nabila eyes bigger future for sport back home

Argentina’s Nabila, who returned home with five medals from the championships in Ahmedabad, said Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been a source of motivation because of the way he has carried his country’s name onto the global stage.

“He is a star here in India and he put the country in all the news everywhere around the world. I imagine his career because he is really hardworking and has put your country there. It means a lot, so I try to be inspired by that,” Nabila told PTI Videos.