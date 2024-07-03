Inspire Institute of Sport joins hands with Mizuho Bank to launch elite swimming program in India

BELLARY: The Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) has partnered with Mizuho Bank to launch its swimming programme, aimed at supporting 30 promising swimmers from across the country.

“The IIS is delighted to welcome Mizuho Bank as the partner of its elite swimming programme. This partnership underscores our joint effort and commitment to contribute to the development of swimming in India, and Mizuho’s support will help us raise the bar. The growth and success we’ve seen in a short period is unprecedented, and I’m certain that this will prove to be a watershed moment in Indian sport,” said Rushdee Warley, CEO of Inspire Institute of Sport.

Indian swimmers Maana Patel, Kushagra Rawat, Ishaan Mehra, Astha Choudhury, and Bikram Changmai are among those participating in this programme.

The IIS' aquatics facility features a 10-lane internationally-accredited swimming pool capable of hosting tournaments and a smaller pool adjacent to it, with scenic views of the hilltops of Bellary.

The IIS's expertise in swimming also extends to its satellite centre in Odisha, where over 4,000 young swimmers benefit from the ‘Learn to Swim’ programme in partnership with the Odisha Government.

The IIS-Mizuho Bank initiative follows a period where no Indian swimmer has managed to achieve the Olympic qualification mark.

Under the Universality Places rule, India will field its top male and female swimmers for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Notably, swimming represents the second-highest tally of medals available at the Olympic Games (after athletics), with as many as 111 medals up for grabs at Paris 2024 among over 160 participating nations.

If you have a purpose then IIS is the place to be, says Olympian Maana Patel

Olympian and national record holder Maana Patel decided to join the IIS family in November 2023 after training in various locations worldwide. She praised the combination of world-class facilities and a team of professionals, including coaches, physiotherapists, and nutritionists, at IIS.

“I’ve moved around a bit before coming to IIS; I’ve trained in the US, Australia, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Often, I've encountered beautiful facilities lacking sufficient manpower to operate effectively, or vice versa,” she told DT Next.

Maana also appreciated the comprehensive support available at IIS, saying, “My days here are well-structured; after training, if I need to visit a physio, I can quickly walk to the building next door and get myself sorted.”

“If you have a purpose in sports, then this is the place to be,” she added.

Maana recently missed out on successive Olympics representation after Dhinidhi Desinghu was selected by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for the upcoming Olympics.

Currently taking time off to regain focus after the disappointment, Maana said, “It was heartbreak; no excuses. It just didn’t work out on the day, to be honest, but I really worked hard for it.”

Regarding the future of swimming in India, Maana expressed optimism about nurturing new talent. “There is a lot of potential in the current set of athletes, but it would be fantastic to develop swimmers from the grassroots. If an 11 or 12-year-old joins us at IIS, preparing them for the 2032 Olympics would make complete sense.”

She also highlighted the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as a prime scouting ground for young swimmers due to its nationwide participation. Maana is currently planning her schedule and is most likely to be seen at the upcoming senior nationals, which is expected to take place in Uttarakhand.