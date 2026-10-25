Inside Hatsun Chess Academy: How Vishnu Prasanna and team are building future Grandmasters

It isn’t just an experiment but also a solution to one of India’s biggest worries: How do you keep talented children in the sport without worrying about finances, training and travel? This gap prompted Gukesh's long-time coach and Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna to start Hatsun Chess Academy in 2021.

“Hatsun [Academy] is kind of an extension of my work with Gukesh,” Prasanna told DT Next.

“It (finance) is one of the biggest challenges young talent goes through, and a reason why there’s a lot of talent who drop off, even before getting to the level of a top-100 player. Hatsun solves all their problems: financial, training and on the board,” he further explains.

Backed by Hatsun Agro Products, the residential academy attempts to remove every obstacle that prevents talented children from progressing.