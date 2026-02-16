Injury-hit Australia mulls including Smith in crucial game against Sri Lanka

Australia risk an early exit after suffering a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their previous match. They now need victories in their remaining group matches against Oman and Sri Lanka to progress to the Super Eights without relying on other results.

Australia are currently third on the group table with two points from as many games.

The 2021 champions, who have been marred by injuries, were bowled out for 146 following a dramatic top-order collapse against Zimbabwe.