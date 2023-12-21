Injury blow for Pakistan as Khurram Shazad ruled out of Australia series

MELBOURNE: Pakistan have suffered a blow with pacer Khurram Shazad missing the remainder of his side's ongoing Test series against Australia due to stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal muscle tear.

Shazad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. against Australia in Perth and scans revealed the right-armer had picked up a stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal muscle tear.

"Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Thursday.

"He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation," it added.

Shazad picked up the big scalp of Steve Smith in both innings during the first Test while collecting five wickets in total in an impressive debut and his absence will be felt as Pakistan attempt to regain some momentum over the remaining two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

Back-up quicks Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr loom as the most likely replacements given they are already in Australia and in the touring party, with star pacer Naseem Shah sidelined for the tour with injury.