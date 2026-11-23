BARCELONA: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will miss the Champions League match against Sabah FK in Azerbaijan on Wednesday because of a right ankle injury.
Yamal is experiencing “mild discomfort” in his ankle, Barcelona said Monday, and will be sidelined as a precaution.
Barca said the team expected Yamal to be available for the game against Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The 19-year-old Spain international played the whole game in Barcelona's come-from-behind 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday, missing a penalty in the first half before aiding the fightback by being involved in Barca's final two goals.
Barcelona is in fifth place on nine points ahead of one of its longest ever away trips in the Champions League — more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles). Sabah, in its first season in the competition, has one win and three losses so far.