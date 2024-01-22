Injured Salah to return to Liverpool for treatment

LONDON: Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to receive treatment on his muscle injury, the Egyptian Football Association and Liverpool said.

Salah will travel back to Merseyside after the Pharaohs’ Group B finale versus Cape Verde on Monday night.

The forward sustained an injury on Thursday during the first half of his nation’s group-stage fixture against Ghana.

The Egyptian FA said in a statement on Sunday: “After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team’s medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.”

A subsequent update was issued stating he is expected to miss Egypt’s next two matches if they progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also hinted if Salah returns to full fitness and Egypt are still in the tournament, the winger could return to AFCON to play for his country.

"I’m not a doctor. I would say if Egypt qualify for the final and he is fit before the final then probably yes. Why not?

“That’s clear, it’s the tournament. Ivory Coast, I am sure it is a wonderful country, but we have no people from us there and their people have to take care of the players who are playing, so let’s see," said Klopp.